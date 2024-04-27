- Home
Regional Cooperation Workshop On Smuggling Of Migrants, Sharing Best Practices Concluded In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 11:34 PM
A two-day Regional Cooperation Workshop on the subject of combating Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) and trafficking in person (TIP) concluded on Saturday
According to the press release, the workshop was jointly organized by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) which aimed to address the urgent need for increased collaboration among nations to effectively combat the smuggling of migrants, especially in the wake of tragic incidents like the Greece Boat incident.
The workshop brought together representatives from Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Libya, UAE, Iraq, Oman, Greece, Italy, Iran, and other relevant EU countries. Nominated delegates from key participating countries shared their insights and expertise, focusing on emerging national trends in Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and smuggling of migrants (SOM), national best practices in investigation and prosecution of SOM, as well as challenges faced in international and regional cooperation on combating SOM.
*Director FIA Lahore Zone, Sarfraz Khan Virk*, shared insights on cross-border investigation and cooperation on migrant smuggling, highlighted selected case studies of Iraq and Pakistan.
*Director Immigration FIA, Abdul Qadir Qamar*, led a discussion and Q&A session on improving border control mechanisms to detect irregular migration attempts.
Additional Director General (ADG) Immigration FIA, Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, delivered the closing remarks. He expressed his sincere gratitude to all participants, as well as to the European Union (EU), the UNODC, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their collaborative efforts in organizing the event.
He reiterated Pakistan's steadfast commitment to prevent and combat human smuggling and trafficking, especially in the context of transnational activities. He emphasized the comprehensive approach being undertaken by federal and provincial authorities alongside social services agencies to address this multifaceted issue. Furthermore, he highlighted Pakistan's enactment of global legal frameworks aimed at combating human trafficking and smuggling, providing a robust foundation for law enforcement efforts.
The workshop concluded with the presentation of souvenirs to delegates from participating countries, symbolizing the commitment to continued collaboration and cooperation in the fight against smuggling of migrants.
