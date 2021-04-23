9,749 health worker, senior citizens vaccinated in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :A total of 9, 749 health workers and senior citizens vaccinated in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the Health Department said here on Friday.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 521 health workers were given the first dose of corona vaccine and 675 health workers were given a second dose of vaccine, the official of the health department informed.

He said that 1050 senior citizens were given a single dose of cyano vaccine in 24 hours while 4683 senior citizens were given the first dose of vaccine in 24 hours.

He said 2,820 elderly people were given a second dose of the vaccine so far in the province during the last 24 hours.