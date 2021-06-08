UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Three-day Mega PIFF To Began From June,11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 01:00 PM

A three-day mega PIFF to began from June,11

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A three-day Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) would start from June 11 (Friday) which continue till June 13 aiming to provide opportunities to young generation to showcase their hidden talent.

The esteemed Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed will be speaking at the PIFF 2021,Women's Edition about the challenges faced due to COVID-19.

She will also be sharing exclusive opportunities in her seminar there would be arranged a special panel namely 'COVID Challenges and COVID Opportunities'.

PIFF will screen features, shorts and documentaries from Pakistan and around the world.

DG PNCA Dr Fauzia Saeed told APP ,"Our mission is to create a unique platform which promotes both Pakistani Cinema and Pakistani Filmmakers by showcasing their films to diverse international audiences".

We also plan to bring International filmmakers and their work to Pakistan to create an interactive space for exchange of ideas and for open dialogue.

PIFF will provide opportunities to encourage co-productions and to portray Pakistan as an exciting and vibrant country, with great cinematic potential,she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Exchange Young June From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis targeting fuel station in Yem ..

7 minutes ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance boosts staff exper ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali Center completes 952k t ..

19 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.14 a barrel M ..

22 minutes ago

Mahira Khan pleads for investigation into Ghotki t ..

22 minutes ago

SBP supported economy sinking due to pandemic: Mia ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.