A three-day mega PIFF to began from June,11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :A three-day Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) would start from June 11 (Friday) which continue till June 13 aiming to provide opportunities to young generation to showcase their hidden talent.

The esteemed Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed will be speaking at the PIFF 2021,Women's Edition about the challenges faced due to COVID-19.

She will also be sharing exclusive opportunities in her seminar there would be arranged a special panel namely 'COVID Challenges and COVID Opportunities'.

PIFF will screen features, shorts and documentaries from Pakistan and around the world.

DG PNCA Dr Fauzia Saeed told APP ,"Our mission is to create a unique platform which promotes both Pakistani Cinema and Pakistani Filmmakers by showcasing their films to diverse international audiences".

We also plan to bring International filmmakers and their work to Pakistan to create an interactive space for exchange of ideas and for open dialogue.

PIFF will provide opportunities to encourage co-productions and to portray Pakistan as an exciting and vibrant country, with great cinematic potential,she added.