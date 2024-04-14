Open Menu

A Young Man Dies By Touching Current Carrying String

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

A young man dies by touching current carrying string

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) A young man died while catching a string attached to an electric wires in Waris Khan area on Saturday night. The victim was identified as Osama.

The spokesman district police said that the young man was shifted to DHQ Hospital in an injured condition.

The injured man died of his injuries during treatment in hospital, he added.

He clarified that the young man did not die of electrocution but he touched the string (used for kite flying) hanging from the electric wires.

