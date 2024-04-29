JUI-F Chief Announces To Hold Protest March
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Monday announced that his party would hold a protest march against alleged election irregularities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Monday announced that his party would hold a protest march against alleged election irregularities.
Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said the JUI-F would hold its protest in Karachi on May 2 and Peshawar on May 9.
He alleged that democracy in the country had not been strengthened as yet as the politicians had not been allowed to work independently.
He said that Pakistan was founded in the name of islam through the sacrifices of forefathers. The economic and law & order situation in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had been deteriorated, but no one was taking responsibility to resolve the issues, he added.
He recalled the efforts of elders during the subcontinent's independence struggle, creating awareness among the people through the 'Azadi March'. He lamented that Pakistan had suffered irreparable political, economic, and democratic damage.
He said all the political parties, including the opposition had constitutional right to hold demonstrations.
Syed Waseem Hussain of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) urged the government to address the issues being faced by the employees of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).
Recent Stories
Govt to eliminate curse of copy culture from Sindh forever: Minister
England rugby star Billy Vunipola convicted of assault in Mallorca
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Boy suffers burns while extinguishing fire in wheat field
Senate adopts Special Committee's 4 recommendations about Money Bill
Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open
ATC awards punishment for terror accused with 14 year imprisonment
Austrian ambassador calls on Shafay Hussain
US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds
Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign secretary
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Aleem announces significant developments for motorway expansion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to eliminate curse of copy culture from Sindh forever: Minister4 minutes ago
-
Boy suffers burns while extinguishing fire in wheat field4 minutes ago
-
Senate adopts Special Committee's 4 recommendations about Money Bill7 minutes ago
-
ATC awards punishment for terror accused with 14 year imprisonment7 minutes ago
-
Austrian ambassador calls on Shafay Hussain4 minutes ago
-
Aleem announces significant developments for motorway expansion4 minutes ago
-
Mayor seeks proposals from town chairmen for OZT40 minutes ago
-
Balighur Rehman condoles with Saira Afzal Tarar41 minutes ago
-
NICVD world’s largest cardiac healthcare network: Prof Tahir claims41 minutes ago
-
Significance of Indus river highlighted by civil society members41 minutes ago
-
Digitalized medicine purchasing system launched to ensure transparency41 minutes ago
-
DC visits water supply schemes, drainage disposal in Nawabshah47 minutes ago