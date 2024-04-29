JUI-F chief announces to hold protest march

(@FahadShabbir)

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Monday announced that his party would hold a protest march against alleged election irregularities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Monday announced that his party would hold a protest march against alleged election irregularities.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said the JUI-F would hold its protest in Karachi on May 2 and Peshawar on May 9.

He alleged that democracy in the country had not been strengthened as yet as the politicians had not been allowed to work independently.

He said that Pakistan was founded in the name of islam through the sacrifices of forefathers. The economic and law & order situation in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had been deteriorated, but no one was taking responsibility to resolve the issues, he added.

He recalled the efforts of elders during the subcontinent's independence struggle, creating awareness among the people through the 'Azadi March'. He lamented that Pakistan had suffered irreparable political, economic, and democratic damage.

He said all the political parties, including the opposition had constitutional right to hold demonstrations.

Syed Waseem Hussain of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) urged the government to address the issues being faced by the employees of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).