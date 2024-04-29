Open Menu

JUI-F Chief Announces To Hold Protest March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 09:55 PM

JUI-F chief announces to hold protest march

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Monday announced that his party would hold a protest march against alleged election irregularities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Monday announced that his party would hold a protest march against alleged election irregularities.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said the JUI-F would hold its protest in Karachi on May 2 and Peshawar on May 9.

He alleged that democracy in the country had not been strengthened as yet as the politicians had not been allowed to work independently.

He said that Pakistan was founded in the name of islam through the sacrifices of forefathers. The economic and law & order situation in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had been deteriorated, but no one was taking responsibility to resolve the issues, he added.

He recalled the efforts of elders during the subcontinent's independence struggle, creating awareness among the people through the 'Azadi March'. He lamented that Pakistan had suffered irreparable political, economic, and democratic damage.

He said all the political parties, including the opposition had constitutional right to hold demonstrations.

Syed Waseem Hussain of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) urged the government to address the issues being faced by the employees of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan National Assembly Peshawar Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Democracy Azadi March Company Hyderabad Independence March May All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt to eliminate curse of copy culture from Sindh ..

Govt to eliminate curse of copy culture from Sindh forever: Minister

4 minutes ago
 England rugby star Billy Vunipola convicted of ass ..

England rugby star Billy Vunipola convicted of assault in Mallorca

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

4 minutes ago
 Boy suffers burns while extinguishing fire in whea ..

Boy suffers burns while extinguishing fire in wheat field

4 minutes ago
 Senate adopts Special Committee's 4 recommendation ..

Senate adopts Special Committee's 4 recommendations about Money Bill

7 minutes ago
 Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives ..

Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open

7 minutes ago
ATC awards punishment for terror accused with 14 y ..

ATC awards punishment for terror accused with 14 year imprisonment

7 minutes ago
 Austrian ambassador calls on Shafay Hussain

Austrian ambassador calls on Shafay Hussain

4 minutes ago
 US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds

US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds

7 minutes ago
 Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign s ..

Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign secretary

4 minutes ago
 Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement ..

Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse

4 minutes ago
 Aleem announces significant developments for motor ..

Aleem announces significant developments for motorway expansion

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan