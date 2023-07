Aamir Aziz appointed as MD WASA

Aamir Aziz has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Aamir Aziz has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Faisalabad.

A spokesman said here on Monday that Aamir Aziz was earlier performing duties as MD WASA Gujranwala from where he was transferred and appointed to Faisalabad on a vacant post of Managing Director WASA, which was being looked after additionally by Khalid Raza Khan, superintending engineer.