Aawaz II recognizes community leaders' contribution in addressing social issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The British Council-led Aawaz II programme organised its sixth learning and development forum in the Federal capital to recognise the contribution of community leaders in addressing various social issues.

The forum brought together stakeholders including representatives from the British Council, British High Commission Islamabad, government organisations, civil society, and community leaders � to address gender-based violence and intolerance through behaviour change interventions and community engagement, said a news release on Friday.

Aawaz II provincial and downstream partners are organising different dialogue sessions and advocacy campaigns to make their communities safer and free from gender-based violence.

Aawaz II Team Lead Dr Yasmin Zaidi said, "One in three women experience gender-based violence, globally.

" She said Aawaz II was addressing gender-based violence through its critical mass of more than 30,000 volunteers representing community-based structures in villages and tehsils across the 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab adding that these community leaders were now working to address harmful practices such as gender-based violence and child marriage in their communities.

She urged the participants to continue to share ideas and explore ways to change social norms to address such social issues.

Zoe Ware, Political Counselor, British High Commission, Islamabad said: "Gender-based violence is a serious issue requiring action from all stakeholders."The FCDO was committed to efforts for promoting gender equality for the rights of women and girls, she added.