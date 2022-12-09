UrduPoint.com

Aawaz II Recognizes Community Leaders' Contribution In Addressing Social Issues

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Aawaz II recognizes community leaders' contribution in addressing social issues

The British Council-led Aawaz II programme organised its sixth learning and development forum in the federal capital to recognise the contribution of community leaders in addressing various social issues.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The British Council-led Aawaz II programme organised its sixth learning and development forum in the Federal capital to recognise the contribution of community leaders in addressing various social issues.

The forum brought together stakeholders including representatives from the British Council, British High Commission Islamabad, government organisations, civil society, and community leaders � to address gender-based violence and intolerance through behaviour change interventions and community engagement, said a news release on Friday.

Aawaz II provincial and downstream partners are organising different dialogue sessions and advocacy campaigns to make their communities safer and free from gender-based violence.

Aawaz II Team Lead Dr Yasmin Zaidi said, "One in three women experience gender-based violence, globally.

" She said Aawaz II was addressing gender-based violence through its critical mass of more than 30,000 volunteers representing community-based structures in villages and tehsils across the 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab adding that these community leaders were now working to address harmful practices such as gender-based violence and child marriage in their communities.

She urged the participants to continue to share ideas and explore ways to change social norms to address such social issues.

Zoe Ware, Political Counselor, British High Commission, Islamabad said: "Gender-based violence is a serious issue requiring action from all stakeholders."The FCDO was committed to efforts for promoting gender equality for the rights of women and girls, she added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Civil Society Marriage Lead Women All From Government Share

Recent Stories

PM lauds efforts by NFRCC, others for relief, reha ..

PM lauds efforts by NFRCC, others for relief, rehabilitation of flood survivors

2 minutes ago
 Introduction of Russian Oil Price Cap Will Cause G ..

Introduction of Russian Oil Price Cap Will Cause Global Prices to Skyrocket - Pu ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says Merkel's Words About Minsk Agreements U ..

Putin Says Merkel's Words About Minsk Agreements Unexpected, Disappointing

2 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan live folk music concert mesmerizes ..

China-Pakistan live folk music concert mesmerizes audience

2 minutes ago
 Islamic Calligraphy exhibition held at PAC

Islamic Calligraphy exhibition held at PAC

8 minutes ago
 Cities Improvement Project to cost over Rs.100bn: ..

Cities Improvement Project to cost over Rs.100bn: KP CM

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.