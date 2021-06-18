Abbottabad traffic police drive against underage and without helmet motorcycles continues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Hazara police Friday continued the drive against underage drivers, one wheeling and motorcyclists without a helmet and booked 1438 motorcyclists. The drive was started with the objective to reduce motorcycle accidents in the region.

On the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara region traffic police have started a massive campaign arrested 1438 underage motorcyclist, without helmet 1419, seized without or unrecognized number plate motorcycle 704, without documents 651, overs speeding 916 and also registered 2599 on other traffic violation.

The DIG Hazara in his message said that we have started the drive with the aim to reduce the increasing number of motorcycle accidents in the region.

We have also sent written requests to colleges and school heads not to allow underage and without helmet motorcycles, in their respective institution while traffic police would also conduct awareness workshops in the schools and colleges.

He further said that parents would be bound to give an affidavit in case their children were apprehended as underage driver or without helmet motorcycling, police would take action against the parents or guardian if the child would found guilty next time.