UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbottabad Traffic Police Drive Against Underage And Without Helmet Motorcycles Continues

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Abbottabad traffic police drive against underage and without helmet motorcycles continues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Hazara police Friday continued the drive against underage drivers, one wheeling and motorcyclists without a helmet and booked 1438 motorcyclists. The drive was started with the objective to reduce motorcycle accidents in the region.

On the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara region traffic police have started a massive campaign arrested 1438 underage motorcyclist, without helmet 1419, seized without or unrecognized number plate motorcycle 704, without documents 651, overs speeding 916 and also registered 2599 on other traffic violation.

The DIG Hazara in his message said that we have started the drive with the aim to reduce the increasing number of motorcycle accidents in the region.

We have also sent written requests to colleges and school heads not to allow underage and without helmet motorcycles, in their respective institution while traffic police would also conduct awareness workshops in the schools and colleges.

He further said that parents would be bound to give an affidavit in case their children were apprehended as underage driver or without helmet motorcycling, police would take action against the parents or guardian if the child would found guilty next time.

Related Topics

Police Driver Traffic Wheeling

Recent Stories

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

10 minutes ago

New Leaks Predict Futuristic Curve Design in Upcom ..

16 minutes ago

KP govt presents Rs1.118 trillion budget for next ..

18 minutes ago

KP Govt. to spend Rs. 2.7bn to strengthen RHCs, BH ..

2 minutes ago

PBM to confer 50 each scholarships to five univers ..

2 minutes ago

OSCE Buoyed by Russian-US Practical Steps Toward S ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.