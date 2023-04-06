Abdullah Gul calls Muslim youth to highlight Israeli brutalities in Al-Aqsa Mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir Abdullah Hamid Gul on Thursday called the youth of the Muslim countries to raise their voice at all foras against Israel's brutalities and immoral actions in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement here, Abdullah Gul condemned the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli forces recently and the torture of the Palestinian Muslim worshippers.

He said that the Israeli forces tortured hundreds of Muslims during worship and arrested dozens of them, which was highly condemnable.

"But the world's so-called human and religious rights leaders and organizations are watching as a silent spectator," he added.

Gul said the United Nations (UN) should stop Israel from oppressing the Palestinians in this holy month of Ramazan so that they could continue their worship in the Holy Mosque.