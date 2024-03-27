Open Menu

Abdullah Gul Meets Romanian Ambassador, Underscore Pakistani Technical Resource Export Potential

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Chairman Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul and Chief Executive Officer of GoForeign Sajid Majeed Chaudhry have met Ambassador of Romania, Eduart Robert PREDA and underscored the potential of technical human resource exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Chairman Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul and Chief Executive Officer of GoForeign Sajid Majeed Chaudhry have met Ambassador of Romania, Eduart Robert PREDA and underscored the potential of technical human resource exports.

During the meeting, both the sides discussed related to bilateral interest including bilateral economic relations, manpower employment, technology exchange, career building, human resource strategy partnership, a news release said.

On this occasion, Abdullah Gul said that there was a plethora of qualified workforce in IT ,software and other technical fields in Pakistan, which the Romanian government can utilize to meet the shortage of its workforce.

At the end, Abdullah gul and the CEO GoForeign presented a souvenir to the Romanian ambassador and congratulated Romania on becoming a Schengen member.

