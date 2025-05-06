RDA Demolishes Infrastructure Of Four Illegal Housing Schemes
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 11:33 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Enforcement Squad, on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee, had taken action against four illegal housing schemes and demolished their illegally constructed infrastructure.
According to the RDA spokesman, the RDA Task Force accelerated its ongoing operation against the illegal housing schemes and took action against Nishan-e-Mustufa / Ample Living, Countryside Farm Houses, Agro Park and Green Lake City located in Mouzas Bagga Sheikhan, Chak Beli Khan, Ratial, Ralla Gujran and Kuri Khuda Bakhsh Road.
The Enforcement Squad removed site offices and demolished boundary walls, road infrastructure, kerb stones and footpath of above mentioned illegal housing schemes.
The operation was conducted on the special instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Aamir Khattak, under the supervision of Director General (DG) RDA Kinza Murtaza.
The DG RDA said that the crackdown against illegal housing societies would continue without any discrimination.
She advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to visit the RDA website, www.rda.gop.pk, to get information about legal and illegal housing projects.
