PEMRA Holds Pre-bid Conference For DTH Licenses
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 11:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has organised a successful pre-bid conference at its Headquarters in Islamabad for the award of Direct-to-Home (DTH) licenses in Pakistan.
The conference provided potential applicants with a comprehensive briefing on the eligibility criteria, bidding methodology, and the overall licensing process, said a news release.
On the occasion, a panel of senior PEMRA officials, including EDG (Licensing-Broadcast) Wakeel Khan, DG (DTH) Rahat Ali, DG (Operations-Distribution) Nasir Ayub, and Director (Operations-Broadcast), Umair Azim addressed numerous queries raised by the participating prospective bidders.
Participants lauded PEMRA's initiative, recognizing it as a "highly positive step in growth of media industry."
During the conference, participants also requested an extension to the deadline for the submission of applications.
In a news release, PEMRA highlighted the considerable market potential for DTH services in Pakistan, emphasizing its capacity to attract significant investment and generate substantial employment opportunities across the country.
The advertisement for the award of DTH licenses was published on April 20, 2025, and the current deadline for the submission of proposals is May 20, 2025.
