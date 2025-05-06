- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 11:12 PM
Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Tuesday hosted the book launch of Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Renewal by Zafar Masud
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Tuesday hosted the book launch of Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Renewal by Zafar Masud.
The event was inaugurated by President IPRI, Lt. Gen. Majid Ehsan, HI(M) (Retd). The book is based on the experience of surviving a major air accident and reflects on events that occurred during and after the incident. It focuses on life, survival, personal reflection, and the idea of accountability in one’s final moments, said a press release.
The speaker panel featured Zafar Masud, Syeda Amna Hassan, and Dr. Khurram Ellahi Khan. The event was moderated by Muhammad Shoaib. The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, academics, policy professionals, journalists, and representatives from civil society.
As the author and chief guest, Zafar Masud shared his thoughts and experiences centered on the importance of life and what happens before death. His reflections are not focused on death itself but rather on the meaning of life and the clarity that comes before the end.
According to those involved in the book, this moment is seen as a point where individuals come face-to-face with their choices and actions. The author discussed his belief that the location of his seat played a significant role in his survival.
Another survivor was seated near the emergency door, and this detail is included in the book to suggest that the location may have influenced the outcome.
This point is also presented as one that raises personal and philosophical questions.
The author explained that the “30 seconds” before death formed the starting point of the story. The claim is that in these moments, people become aware of their lives and hold themselves accountable. “In those 30 seconds, you are accountable to yourself,” the author stated. “The way you live your life is the way you will experience those moments.” The book aims to communicate this idea as a central theme throughout its chapters.
Syeda Amna Hassan, who served as editor and researcher, discussed her contributions to the book, including organizing the content, refining the language, and collecting first-hand data. She also helped develop a timeline and ensured that individuals involved in the incident were included in the writing process. The author credited her with helping shape the structure of the book and bringing clarity to its message.
Dr. Khurram Ellahi Khan discussed how the book is a reflection on life rather than death, and quoted the author’s words: “Freedom of flying took away my wonder of life, I was no more Zafar, a 9-year-old — I was a grown-up.”
Seat 1C tells the story of survival while also presenting questions about the meaning of life and the importance of reflection before the end.
