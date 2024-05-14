AC visits vegetable market to review arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur, Sobia Rao Fak on Tuesday conducted an extensive tour of the fruit and vegetable market of the the city to oversee arrangements.

He reviewed the auction process of fruits and vegetables, particularly watermelons and bananas.

The price Magistrate briefed the assistant commissioner about market operations and auction activities.

She also visited several markets including Pan Mandi, Anaj Nazar, Shahi Bazar and Minara road to inspect cleanliness services.