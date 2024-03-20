Accused arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in F-9 Park

The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) have successfully apprehended an accused who was allegedly involved in sexually assaulting a 12 year girl in F-9 Pak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) have successfully apprehended an accused who was allegedly involved in sexually assaulting a 12 year girl in F-9 Pak

The arrested accused was identified as Sajid Ali, while the FIR no-186 under section 376-PPC was registered against the culprit in Margalla police station, a public relations officer on Wednesday said.

The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took immediate notice of the incident and issued directions to ensure the arrest of the accused on a priority basis.

A special investigation team was formed under the supervision of the SSP Investigation.

The accused managed to flee from the crime scene but the police team successfully apprehended him.

The Senior police officers appreciated the performance of the police team and emphasized that crimes of this nature against women and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.