Accused Arrested For Torturing Youth
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Police arrested an accused for torturing a youth over a minor dispute on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesperson, the accused tortured Amir Atif over a minor dispute
and his video went viral on social media.
District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took notice of the incident and issued
orders for the arrest of the accused.
Police arrested the accused and sent him behind the bars after registering a case.
Recent Stories
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mian Iftikhar elected president ANP KP1 hour ago
-
11,800 suspects arrested for power theft2 hours ago
-
Famous playwright, actor Kamal Rizvi remembered2 hours ago
-
Women Domestic Workers Union holds rally2 hours ago
-
PPP leaders pay tribute to labours on 1st May2 hours ago
-
CAP marks 16 years of heritage preservation2 hours ago
-
Punjab TUT extends support to Kyrgyzstan for advancing education quality2 hours ago
-
‘Climate change poses threat to economy’2 hours ago
-
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards2 hours ago
-
Balochistan govt takes effective measures for welfare of labours : Sarfraz Bugti2 hours ago
-
Labor Day- A glowing tribute to workers of Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Police foil attempt of supplying drugs at educational institutes3 hours ago