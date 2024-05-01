Open Menu

Accused Arrested For Torturing Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Police arrested an accused for torturing a youth over a minor dispute on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, the accused tortured Amir Atif over a minor dispute

and his video went viral on social media.

District Police Officer Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took notice of the incident and issued

orders for the arrest of the accused.

Police arrested the accused and sent him behind the bars after registering a case.

