Pirzada Visit Iranian Embassy To Condole Demise Of President Raisi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:25 PM
Minister of Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to express condolences on the martyrdom of the President of Iran, Dr Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their other companions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Minister of Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to express condolences on the martyrdom of the President of Iran, Dr Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their other companions.
The minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to H.E. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan and reiterated solidarity with the Iranian brothers and sisters in this moment of grief.
The minister fondly recalled his recent memories of accompanying the late President during his visit to Pakistan in April 2024 and stated that President Raisi was a true friend of Pakistan.
He was a visionary leader of the Muslim Ummah and dedicated his life to the service of the Iranian nation and the cause of Muslim solidarity.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the already robust people-to-people contacts and bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly, Muslim neighbour countries.
Recent Stories
FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization
Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good governance in country
PM meets Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, expresses condolences
Ali Qasim Gillani vows to serve people as per legacy of Gillani family
Hamza Khan of KP honored for officiating Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup
Health minister congratulates nation on successful open heart surgeries at RYK S ..
Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
Fact finding committee to probe Children's Hospital Incident; minister
'Like a bullet-proof vest': drone jammers in the battle over Ukraine's sky
Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in hospitals: Health Minister
Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC
Central, provincial govt taking steps to ensure good governance: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization6 minutes ago
-
Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good governance in country6 minutes ago
-
Ali Qasim Gillani vows to serve people as per legacy of Gillani family6 minutes ago
-
Health minister congratulates nation on successful open heart surgeries at RYK SZH15 minutes ago
-
Fact finding committee to probe Children's Hospital Incident; minister15 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in hospitals: Health Minister23 minutes ago
-
Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC23 minutes ago
-
Central, provincial govt taking steps to ensure good governance: Governor23 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker visits site of Arts Council23 minutes ago
-
Improvement in Pakistan’s ranking reflects tourism sector's growth: PTDC MD25 minutes ago
-
Green Energy Transition to help Pakistan build sustainable economy: Experts25 minutes ago
-
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases2 hours ago