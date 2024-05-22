Pirzada visit Iranian Embassy to condole demise of President Raisi

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to express condolences on the martyrdom of the President of Iran, Dr Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their other companions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Minister of Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to express condolences on the martyrdom of the President of Iran, Dr Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their other companions.

The minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to H.E. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan and reiterated solidarity with the Iranian brothers and sisters in this moment of grief.

The minister fondly recalled his recent memories of accompanying the late President during his visit to Pakistan in April 2024 and stated that President Raisi was a true friend of Pakistan.

He was a visionary leader of the Muslim Ummah and dedicated his life to the service of the Iranian nation and the cause of Muslim solidarity.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the already robust people-to-people contacts and bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly, Muslim neighbour countries.