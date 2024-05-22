Open Menu

Pirzada Visit Iranian Embassy To Condole Demise Of President Raisi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:25 PM

Pirzada visit Iranian Embassy to condole demise of President Raisi

Minister of Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to express condolences on the martyrdom of the President of Iran, Dr Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their other companions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Minister of Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to express condolences on the martyrdom of the President of Iran, Dr Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their other companions.

The minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to H.E. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan and reiterated solidarity with the Iranian brothers and sisters in this moment of grief.

The minister fondly recalled his recent memories of accompanying the late President during his visit to Pakistan in April 2024 and stated that President Raisi was a true friend of Pakistan.

He was a visionary leader of the Muslim Ummah and dedicated his life to the service of the Iranian nation and the cause of Muslim solidarity.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the already robust people-to-people contacts and bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly, Muslim neighbour countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Visit April Muslim Housing Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization

FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization

6 minutes ago
 Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good gov ..

Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good governance in country

6 minutes ago
 PM meets Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, expresses ..

PM meets Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, expresses condolences

6 minutes ago
 Ali Qasim Gillani vows to serve people as per lega ..

Ali Qasim Gillani vows to serve people as per legacy of Gillani family

6 minutes ago
 Hamza Khan of KP honored for officiating Sultan Az ..

Hamza Khan of KP honored for officiating Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup

15 minutes ago
 Health minister congratulates nation on successful ..

Health minister congratulates nation on successful open heart surgeries at RYK S ..

15 minutes ago
Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village ..

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

15 minutes ago
 Fact finding committee to probe Children's Hospita ..

Fact finding committee to probe Children's Hospital Incident; minister

15 minutes ago
 'Like a bullet-proof vest': drone jammers in the b ..

'Like a bullet-proof vest': drone jammers in the battle over Ukraine's sky

23 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in ..

Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in hospitals: Health Minister

23 minutes ago
 Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC

Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC

23 minutes ago
 Central, provincial govt taking steps to ensure go ..

Central, provincial govt taking steps to ensure good governance: Governor

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan