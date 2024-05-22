Open Menu

Health Minister Congratulates Nation On Successful Open Heart Surgeries At RYK SZH

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 09:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistani nation on the successful open heart surgeries performed on two patients at the New Cardiac Center, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan (RYK SZH).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the minister lauded Professor Ahmed Chaudhry and his dedicated team for their exceptional work. He emphasized that the establishment of the New Cardiac Center at Sheikh Zayed Hospital is a significant boon for patients not only from the local area but also from neighboring Sindh and Balochistan.

Rafique shared that he had recently visited the Cardiac Center on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities across the region in line with the Chief Minister's vision.

Additionally, the minister congratulated Principal Professor Muhammad Saleem Laghari and MS Dr. Rao Amjad Ali Khan for their roles in the successful surgeries. He praised their contributions to advancing medical care and ensuring that high-quality health services are accessible to the people of Punjab and beyond.

