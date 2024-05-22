Open Menu

Ali Qasim Gillani Vows To Serve People As Per Legacy Of Gillani Family

Published May 22, 2024

Ali Qasim Gillani vows to serve people as per legacy of Gillani family

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MNA-elect Syed Ali Qasim Gillani said on Wednesday that he would try his best to come up to the expectations of the people of the constituency NA-148.

While talking to citizens who came to congratulate him on victory in bye elections, Syed Ali Qasim Gillani remarked that his family always worked for the betterment and welfare of the people.

He expressed resolve to continue to the mission of service as per family legacy. He also promised to raise effective voice for solution of different civic problems across the area. He expressed gratitude to the people for reposing confidence in him. On this occasion, Malik Haq Nawaz Nandla, Malik Allah Yar Nandla and many others were also present.

