Accused Arrested In Rape Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:57 PM

An accused was arrested in a rape case, here on Tuesday

According to police, three accused Jalil, Akbar and Sarwar abducted a married woman from her house situated in the limits of Satghara police station, and took her to an outhouse where Jalil assaulted her.

Satghara police have arrested Jalil and started raids to arrest Akbar and Sarwar after registering a case.

