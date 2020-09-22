Accused arrested in rape case

(@FahadShabbir)

An accused was arrested in a rape case, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :An accused was arrested in a rape case, here on Tuesday.

According to police, three accused Jalil, Akbar and Sarwar abducted a married woman from her house situated in the limits of Satghara police station, and took her to an outhouse where Jalil assaulted her.

Satghara police have arrested Jalil and started raids to arrest Akbar and Sarwar after registering a case.