ACS South Punjab For Zero Tolerance Policy Against Feigned Inflation

Published May 18, 2022

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar on Wednesday said that zero tolerance policy should be adopted against artificial inflation and number of DC counters be increased for availability of essential commodities at fixed rates

He said the arrangements should be made for first aid at heatwave centers and camps and public should be sensitized to avoid heatwave.

The ACS expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at DC Office Layyah attended by Administrative Secretaries of South Punjab, Deputy Commissioner Layyah, Officers of district administration and Heads of Departments. Zafar directed the Deputy Commissioner to work out a development strategy for the future of Layyah, adding that development projects should be completed within the stipulated time.

The ACS said the revised estimates of the development projects in South Punjab have been forwarded to the government, for which funds will be released soon for these schemes.

Briefing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain said 14 DC counters were functioning for supply essential commodities and added that 13 heatwave centers and seven camps have been set up for first aid to the people affected by the heatwave.

He informed that there was no crisis of sugar and flour in the district while the target of wheat procurement would be achieved by next week.

The DC maintained that all arrangements have been made in view of possible floods.

Earlier, The ACS also inspected the under-construction Mother and Child Hospital project and reviewed the quality and pace of work.

