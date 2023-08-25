Open Menu

ADC For Ensuring Teachers' Attendance In Kalat

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 11:02 PM

ADC for ensuring teachers' attendance in Kalat

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kalat, Fida Baloch on Friday said that teachers should ensure their attendance in schools so that they get quality education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kalat, Fida Baloch on Friday said that teachers should ensure their attendance in schools so that they get quality education.

He, while presiding over the monthly meeting of District Education Group, he said action would be taken against the absent teachers and their salaries be deducted.

The meeting was attended by DOE Nisar Ahmad Noorzai, DDEO Abdul Rashid Lango, DOE Female Farzana Ahmadzai, RTSM Shahnawaz, DDOE Female Tahira Parveen, ADO Manguchar Ghulam Farooq Mengal, UNICEF Kalat Manager Salim Babar ESP UNICEF Kalat, Muhammad Zahir Qambrani Assistant Accounts Officer Nisar Ahmad.

In the meeting, the attendance of teachers in schools, lack of teachers in schools, unemployment of closed schools, transfer posting of teachers, the performance of UNICEF in the field of education and other issues were discussed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Fida Baloch further said that teachers should ensure their attendance in schools so that students can get a standard education.

He said that he was trying best to solve the problems faced by the teachers.

Related Topics

Education Rashid Kalat Best

Recent Stories

83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours ..

83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks mec ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks mechanism to punish sexual harass ..

4 minutes ago
 55 prefab structures established in flood-prone ar ..

55 prefab structures established in flood-prone areas of GB: CS

4 minutes ago
 Passing out parade of 129 ANF officials held

Passing out parade of 129 ANF officials held

4 minutes ago
 AC Mirpurkhas conduct operation targeted irregular ..

AC Mirpurkhas conduct operation targeted irregularities in Market

54 seconds ago
 Uzbek envoy vows to strengthen bilateral trade rel ..

Uzbek envoy vows to strengthen bilateral trade relations with Pakistan

56 seconds ago
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman holds con ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman holds condemnation reference for Jaranw ..

57 seconds ago
 84,000 5G base stations built up in China's Shanxi ..

84,000 5G base stations built up in China's Shanxi

59 seconds ago
 Dubai Municipality visits Japan to explore best pr ..

Dubai Municipality visits Japan to explore best practices in sewage, rainwater m ..

52 minutes ago
 SHC orders police, district administration to stop ..

SHC orders police, district administration to stop Dr Nazir Laghari from working ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) offers e ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) offers electricity bill installment op ..

47 seconds ago
 Caretaker Punjab minister for transport and livest ..

Caretaker Punjab minister for transport and livestock Ibrahim Hassan Mura visits ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan