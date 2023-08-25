ADC for ensuring teachers' attendance in Kalat

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kalat, Fida Baloch on Friday said that teachers should ensure their attendance in schools so that they get quality education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kalat, Fida Baloch on Friday said that teachers should ensure their attendance in schools so that they get quality education.

He, while presiding over the monthly meeting of District Education Group, he said action would be taken against the absent teachers and their salaries be deducted.

The meeting was attended by DOE Nisar Ahmad Noorzai, DDEO Abdul Rashid Lango, DOE Female Farzana Ahmadzai, RTSM Shahnawaz, DDOE Female Tahira Parveen, ADO Manguchar Ghulam Farooq Mengal, UNICEF Kalat Manager Salim Babar ESP UNICEF Kalat, Muhammad Zahir Qambrani Assistant Accounts Officer Nisar Ahmad.

In the meeting, the attendance of teachers in schools, lack of teachers in schools, unemployment of closed schools, transfer posting of teachers, the performance of UNICEF in the field of education and other issues were discussed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Fida Baloch further said that teachers should ensure their attendance in schools so that students can get a standard education.

He said that he was trying best to solve the problems faced by the teachers.