ADCG appointed as focal person for Ehsaas Ration Raiyat programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Faisal Sultan has been appointed as district focal person for Ehsaas Ration Raiyat Programme.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Monday the ADCG would ensure coordination among various departments in addition to monitor implementation on Ehsaas Ration Raiyat Programme in its true spirit.

The focal person could be contacted through telephone number 041-9200230and email faisalsultan12345@gmail.com, he added.