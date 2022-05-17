UrduPoint.com

ADCG Chairs Price Control Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal held monthly meeting of Price Control Committee at DC office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal held monthly meeting of price Control Committee at DC office.

The meeting was held on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi, which was attended by District Officer (DO) Industries Rashida Batool, Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Sheikh Javed Haider and others.

In consultation with the participants in the meeting, the wholesale rates of food items were compared with different districts and their prices were suggested.

During the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal vowed to ensure the sale of essential commodities at the official tariff, said that the Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Magistrates and other concerned authorities are fully mobilized for the implementation of the tariff.



