ADCG for complete shifting of brick kilns on zigzag technology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration took the notice of non-shifting of brick kilns on zigzag technology and asked the owners to shift kilns on latest technology soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration took the notice of non-shifting of brick kilns on zigzag technology and asked the owners to shift kilns on latest technology soon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani directed the brick kilns owners to follow the directions issued by the government and issued warning for sealing of the brick kilns over not shifting kilns on zigzag.

He ordered the owners to complete all the conditions of zigzag system and keep blour fixed at brick kilns operational.

He warned that cases would be got lodged against the brick kiln owners over not shifting the brick kilns on latest technology completely.