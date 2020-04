Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance (ADCF) Asima Ejaz Cheema visits Quarantine Center

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance (ADCF) Asima Ejaz Cheema along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari visited Quarantine Center of Girls Hospital GC University new campus Jhang road here on Monday and checked facilities available for corona suspects.

The ADCF also examined the CCTV cameras installed in the Quarantine Center and directed the staff to ensure strict monitoring of the arrangements provided in the center. Negligence would not be tolerated in any case,he added.