Addl IGP For Arresting Accused In Assault Case Within 12 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq took notice of the alleged assault made on a girl and directed the officers to arrest the criminals within 12 hours.

In a directive issued here on Thursday, the additional IGP ordered to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the case. He directed his subordinates to use latest techniques to arrest the criminals involved.

According to police sources, Tajamal Hussain, resident of Layyah, filed an application with police that accused Babar Asad and Muhammad Shaukat kidnapped his daughter and physically assaulted her, tortured her and recorded her videos for blackmailing.

Police have registered the case (667/22) against the criminals and started the investigations.

It is pertinent to mention here that complainant Tajamal Hussain had previously lodged a case (446/22) against the same accused with the Chobara police that the two assaulted his daughter, tortured and recorded her.

The accused nominated in both the FIRs had availed bail before arrest in the previous case.

On the other hand, the husband of girl, namely Nadeem Shahzad had already been challaned by police in eight different cases of drug peddling.

