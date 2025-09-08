Open Menu

Add'l Session Judge Sajawal Khan Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 10:53 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sajawal Khan passed away on Monday. He was under treatment of a brain tumor diagnosed 15 days prior.

His funeral prayer was held in his native city, Kamoke, Gujranwala.

Rawalpindi District Bar Association announced a one-day mourning, and court proceedings in Rawalpindi were suspended for the day.

The Bar Association’s President, Sardar Manzoor Bashir, and Secretary, Asad Mahmood Malik, expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of the judge.

