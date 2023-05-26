UrduPoint.com

Administrator Applauds Armed Forces' Remarkable Sacrifices For Motherland

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Administrator applauds armed forces' remarkable sacrifices for motherland

Karachi Administrator, Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman Friday hailed Pakistan's armed forces for their extraordinary sacrifices in defense of the motherland

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Karachi Administrator, Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman Friday hailed Pakistan's armed forces for their extraordinary sacrifices in defense of the motherland.

Speaking at the Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan ceremony here Rahman paid tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and expressed its resolute dedication to contribute to the nation's progress and development.

Pakistan Martyrs Day was celebrated across the country to make people realize that the geographical borders of Pakistan are safe because of the martyrs who gave their blood for the sake of the country.

"We are proud of our armed forces and every Pakistani is proud of its army, they are the crown of our head, because of them there is peace in Pakistan today and Pakistan is an independent and free country.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives and honoring them, Administrator Karachi said that the Pakistani army has served the nation equally during war and in peace time and has set great example of national service in every field.

Earlier, Rahman inaugurated the martyrs' memorial established to show solidarity with the soldiers of the armed forces and hoisted the national flag.

