Admissions into E-Rozgaar to learn freelancing continue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Admission to E-Rozgaar Program to learn freelancing and online work continued at Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur (GSCWUB) here.

Lab Manager, E-Rozgar Center, Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur, Ms. Areeba Khan told media that E-Rozgar Center of GSCWUB had been providing professional training of digital skills and freelancing to jobless females.

"Admissions into different departments at E-Rozgar Center, GSCWUB continued to equip jobless persons with skills in different fields including E-Commerce, UI, UX, Technical, Content Writing, Marketing, Advertising, Designing, Digital and Social Media Marketing," she said.

She said that such professional training was being provided to candidates free of cost. The candidates can submit their application for admission at website www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply