Advisor to Mayor Karachi arrested on corruption charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Wednesday arrested Unofficial Advisor to Mayor Karachi Liaquat Ali Khan on corruption charges.

NAB sources said that Liaquat Ali Khan, who has been working as the undeclared advisor to Mayor Karachi was arrested on corruption charges in renovation of Bagh Ibne Qasim, Clifton.

He was arrested from the office of Director General, Parks- KMC.

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed for inquiry into thealleged misappropriation of KMC funds released for renovation of Bagh Ibne Qasim, the sources further said.