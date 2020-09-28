UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan's Abdullah Travels To Pakistan To Discuss Peace, Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:59 PM

An Afghan delegation headed by chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah arrived in Islamabad on Monday for an official three-day visit to discuss with the Pakistani leadership bilateral relations and the inter-Afghan peace process in Doha

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) An Afghan delegation headed by chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah arrived in Islamabad on Monday for an official three-day visit to discuss with the Pakistani leadership bilateral relations and the inter-Afghan peace process in Doha.

"Arrived in #Islamabad #Pakistan to begin a three days official visit. During my stay, I will meet the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, & exchange views on Afghanistan Peace, & bilateral relations ... The visit will provide a unique opportunity for the two sides to exchange views on Afghanistan peace talks in Doha, & bilateral relations.

I hope this visit will open a new chapter of mutual cooperation at all levels, especially on achieving a lasting and dignified peace in AFG," Abdullah said on Twitter.

According to the Tolo news broadcaster, on Tuesday, Abdullah will hold a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Afghan government and the Taliban launched peace talks in Doha earlier this month after both sides successfully completed a long-awaited prisoner exchange arrangement. There is no predetermined time frame for the peace negotiations, which are the first direct talks between the two warring sides.

