Agri Dept To Ensure Set Target Of Wheat Production

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 02:30 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture (Extension) Tanveer Ahmed Tatla has said that the field staff of Agriculture department was working to ensure the set target for maximum and better production of wheat throughout the district.

He said that 3,14,000 acres have been set for wheat cultivation in the district.

Out of which wheat sowing has been completed on about 2,75,000 acres and cultivation is going on rapidly in the rest of the area.

DD Agriculture (Extension) said that the agriculture department teams are organizing more Farmer Days to provide awareness to the farmers, in this regard.

DD Agriculture Extension said that if the farmers face any kind of problem in this regard,they can directly contact the Deputy Director Agriculture or the Assistant Director Agriculturein their respective tehsils.

