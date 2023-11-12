Open Menu

Agri Varsity Peshawar Hold Accreditation Training Workshop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Higher Education Commission Islamabad organized the first training workshop for new Program Evaluators, Subject Specialists at the University of Agriculture Peshawar here on Sunday.

The Primary objective of this training workshop is to improve the evaluation skills of new program evaluators in initiating the external evaluation and accreditation process of degree programs and the Participatory SWOT analysis for the external peer review process and NAEAC’s best practices had to be understood.

Chairman of the workshop Dr. Fayyaz Al Hasan and Secretary Dr. Abdul Ghaffar welcomed the Vice Chancellor Dr. Jahan Bakht and other participants and explained the objectives of the workshop such as different terms and methods of quality assurance, quality assurance analysis, and external quality assurance.

These included identifying steps to be taken, using the newly launched Agricultural Quality Accreditation Automation System, writing accreditation inspection committee reports and applying skills learned in field inspections.

About 80 program evaluators representing various fields of agriculture and allied sciences participated in this workshop.

These participating experts and analysts included most of the professors, associate professors and senior assistant professors from the University of Agriculture Peshawar, Bacha Khan University Charsadda and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

On behalf of the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, Dr. Ahmadur Rehman was the coordinator and chief organizer of the workshop who presided over and addressed the opening ceremony of the workshop.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Peshawar Dr. Jahan Bakht while addressing the closing ceremony of the workshop welcomed all the participants including Chairman NAEAC Dr. Fayyaz Al Hasan, Secretary Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Coordinator Abdullah.

He said that this workshop is very important for experts and analysts and it is hoped that this series will continue. He said that the Higher Education Commission and universities should focus on quality education, research and training, and create more facilities in providing opportunities for research, curricular and co-curricular activities to students.

Agricultural University Peshawar has always been focusing on quality education. Finally, he distributed accreditation certificates to the heads of different departments of Agriculture University Peshawar on behalf of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council, HEC.

Coordinator of the workshop Dr. Ahmed Rahman thanked Vice Chancellor Dr. Jahan Bakht, Chairman NAEA Dr. Fayyaz Al Hasan, Secretary Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Program Coordinator Abdullah, heads of departments and other guests.

