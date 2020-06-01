Ahsan Iqbal accuses PM Khan of breaking down confidence in national economy

(@fidahassanain)

The former Interior Minister presents data on his Twitter account, saying that GDP went high during five-year tenure of PML-N government and it fell down at the same pace during the incumbent PTI government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2020) PML-N leader and former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal PML-N restored the confidence in national economy while Prime Minister Imran Khan broke it down.

Taking to Twitter, Ahsan Iqbal also shared the data on national economy, saying that GDP went up during five years tenure of PML-N government but it went low at the same pace during the incumbent PTI government.

He wrote: “How #Pakistan’s GDP was rising for 5 consecutive yrs under #PMLN govt during 2013-18 & brought down by 2 yrs of Imran Khan’s incompetence. Data is neutral. Economy can’t be faked for 5 yrs.

PMLN restored confidence in economy, IK killed the confidence. Now slowest in S Asia,”.

Yesterday, FBR claimed that it collected taxes and duties of 227 billion rupees during this month.

According to a statement of FBR, 3,518 billion of revenue has so far been collected this year, with an increase of 7.7 percent compared with the 3,266 billion collected till May last year.

FBR has managed to collect 90 percent of total revenue target of 3908 billion for the current Financial Year despite Corona Virus outbreak, slowdown in economy and impact of lockdown on businesses.