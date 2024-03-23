Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal Says March 23 One Of Most Important Days In Pakistan Movement History

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Ahsan Iqbal says March 23 one of most important days in Pakistan Movement history

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) A grand ceremony of Pakistan Day was held at the DC Complex Narowal, where Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Narowal unfurled the flag.

The national flag was saluted by the police, civil defence and rescue teams. Chairman CM Initiatives and Member Provincial Assembly Rana Manan, District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Naveed, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Azeem Shaukat and officers of various departments also participated in the ceremony.

Later, Ahsan Iqbal, while talking to the media, said March 23 is one of the most important days in the Pakistan Movement history. On that day, the Muslims of South Asia dreamed of getting an independent country under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam. At that time, they were severely lacking in resources. They neither had the resources nor the political power, but they had determination, courage and desire.

In seven years, they got a separate homeland under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added. The minister said that today Pakistan has everything, resources, manpower, government and budget and "if we are a backward country in the world, it is a matter of grave concern.

"We need determination so that we can put our beloved country on the path to development." He said, "Let us pledge as our forefathers pledged on March 23, 1940, that we will have a n independent country. Let us pledge today that by 2047, when Pakistan completes 100 years of independence, we will make Pakistan a leading economy and will make Pakistan the most prominent country in the world."

He said" "With all these resources, the entire nation needs determination and a true hard work for it. If the entire nation is united, then we can achieve this goal," he added. He said "each of us should play our part in the development of Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Ahsan Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Budget Provincial Assembly Pakistan Day Independence Narowal March Muslim Media All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket

1 hour ago
 Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow ..

Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic dea ..

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string

4 hours ago
 Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman ho ..

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..

5 hours ago
 Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

6 hours ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

7 hours ago
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

10 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan