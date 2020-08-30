UrduPoint.com
AIG, Commissioner Inspect Main Ashura Procession

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 07:40 PM

AIG, Commissioner inspect main Ashura procession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General Police, Hyderabad Region Dr. Jamil Ahmed, DIG Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, and SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio on Sunday inspected Ashura's central mourning procession which started from Qadamgah Moula Ali (R.A) and culminated at Karbala Dadan Shah.

According to the Police spokesman, Additional Inspector General of Police Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Deputy Inspector General Police Naeem Ahmed Shaikh and Senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio inspected Ashura's central procession and met with president Anjuman Haideri Qadamgah Nawaz Ali Bhutto, general secretary Sayed Muhammad Raza and other office bearers who expressed satisfaction over security measures adopted for protection of the mourners.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab also inspected Ashura's main procession and reviewed arrangements made for the participants of mourning procession.

