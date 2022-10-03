Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) south Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq Monday underlined the need for strict enforcement of Prevention of Trafficking in Person Act (PTPA) 2018 by law enforcers to check crimes targeting women and children and meet international standards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) south Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq Monday underlined the need for strict enforcement of Prevention of Trafficking in Person Act (PTPA) 2018 by law enforcers to check crimes targeting women and children and meet international standards.

He was speaking at a seminar on PTPA 2018 that was also attended by Director FIA Headquarters, Islamabad, Javed Akbar Riaz who delivered his keynote address on the issue of human trafficking and how to enforce PTPA to arrest crimes against women and children.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that reforms were being introduced to improve police performance and implement "prevention of trafficking in person act".

He directed officers to organize awareness seminars at district level police offices and send compliance report to his office regarding implementation of the law.

He deputed DSP Vehari as focal person to ensure strict monitoring.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Headquarters Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Javed Akbar Riaz said that police should improve performance regarding action against child labour and crimes against women utilizing powers they have been given under "prevention of trafficking in person act 2018". He stressed upon the need for a crackdown against the criminals facilitating prostitution and also the people behind the child begging.

He said that FIRs should be registered against the parents forcing their children for any prohibited work. He said that Pakistan has improved its ranking internationally in controlling crimes against women and children but added there was room for further improvement.