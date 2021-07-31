Aimal Wali calls on Bilawal to discusses political issues

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 11:11 PM

President Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan on Saturday held a meeting with Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad to discuss various political and regional issues

A statement issued by ANP said that they discussed the issues of mutual interest, current political and security situation including Afghan peace process and the role of Pakistan.

The provincial president ANP also called on PML ( N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif and discussed the on going political scenario of the country and security situation of the region.

