AIOU Admits Approximately 150,000 Students In SSC, HSSC Programmes

Sun 25th April 2021

AIOU admits approximately 150,000 students in SSC, HSSC programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has finalized admission process for matriculation and intermediate programmes offered in Spring 2021 semester and admitted approximately 150, 000 students in these programmes.

According to the admission department, finalized lists of students enrolled in these programmes are being forwarded to the mailing department to initiate and complete the process of mailing of books before the commencement of educational activities from May 1 to August 31 in accordance to the academic Calendar of the current semester.

Moreover, university has also uploaded PDF copies of the course books on the university website to provide academic support to the students enrolled in these programmes so that they may begin working on their assignments in time.

Provision of online books is, indeed, a testimony of successful realization of digitalization objective of key administrative and academic operations. It will not only provide ease of access to the students but would also be enabling in significantly overcoming the problem of delayed mailing of books.

