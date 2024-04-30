AIOU Extends Admission Date Of BA,ADP Programs:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Allama Iqbal Open University extended admissions schedule of BA, ADP and
more than ten post graduate diplomas, including BEd programmes till May 15.
According to Regional Director AIOU Sargodha Zubair Shah that now students could
submit admission forms of their required programmes within the due date.
Students could contact on what’s App number 03080918621 for any query, he added.
