UrduPoint.com

AIOU Hosts Third General Assembly Of CINVU

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

AIOU hosts third General Assembly of CINVU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :The third General Assembly of the COMSTECH International Islamic Network on Virtual Universities (CINVU) will be hosted by Allama Iqbal Open University on May 11 and 12.

President, CINVU and Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum in a statement said that this event will be attended by members of the Executive board from Syria, Ivory Coast, Malaysia, Iran, Turkey, Tunisia and other member countries.

The focus of this event will be on evaluating the process of developing e-learning in the days of the epidemic Covid19, exploring new educational opportunities, especially in the field of skills-based training and virtual skills-enhancement workshops, identify challenges in the field of educational empowerment, strengthen specialized committees and define new missions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second General Assembly of CINVU was held last year at Anadolu University Turkey, in which the president proposed that the third general assembly will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University, Pakistan.

Management of the AIOU has formed various committees for the preparations of this event. AIOU is working hard to make this meeting memorable and believes that collaborations with international educational institutions will enhance the quality of education and facilities for students.

The summit will pave the way for new partnerships with other international universities.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Syria Iran Education Turkey Ivory Coast Tunisia Malaysia Allama Iqbal Open University May Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

7 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

16 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

16 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

16 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.