AIOU Strives For Education Of Out-of-school: VC

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) is providing educational opportunities to the remotest areas of the country, especially the most backward areas of Balochistan, said Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood in his message on the inaugural session of the Model Study Center in Dalbandin.

"We are on a mission to bring every out of school child of Balochistan into the educational network" he remarked.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain inaugurated this center online in the main campus Islamabad on August 2, 2023 and a ceremony was held yesterday to make it functional formally.

This ceremony was presided over by Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, while former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ejaz Khan Sanjrani was the chief guest of the event.

Students, tutors, social personalities and academicians participated in the event.

Dr. Malik Tauqir said that regional network is being extended to include out-of-school children in educational network as per the vision of VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

He said that this study center in Dalbandin will provide education facilities to the people of the area at their doorsteps, children from Iran and Afghanistan will also benefit from this center.

Ejaz Khan Sanjrani praised the efforts of Allama Iqbal Open University for the promotion of education and announced that he will provide free land to the AIOU in Dalbandin for the construction of a model study center.

The study center has been activated in a school, the construction of its building will be started after getting land from Ejaz Khan Sanjrani.

