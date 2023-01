AIOU Sukkur campus announces admissions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The new admissions in various courses at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur campus will begin on January 15.

AIOU Regional Director Prof Syed Atta Muhmmad Musvi on Thursday told APP, that admissions would be granted in secondary school certificate, Intermediate, I.

Com, certificate courses, middle tag, BS, M.Phil, and PhD programmes.

He said that interested candidates could contact the AIOU Regional Campus for further information.