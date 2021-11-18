AIOU to form alumni association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to form an alumni association, said AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum here on Thursday.

He said that the alumni association was an integral part of any major educational institution especially universities, which bring the graduates closer to and enable them to help each other, particularly the juniors in practical life.

Alumni also play a good role in welfare and development of the institution, he added. The vice chancellor has directed the Director Student Affairs to complete the task as soon as possible.

According to the Director Student Affairs, Rana Muhammad Tariq Javed, a membership proforma is being prepared which will soon be available on the university's website. He said that any individual who graduated in Matriculation to PhD from Open University could become a member of this alumni association.

The interested persons will fill up the membership form and dispatch it to director_sac.aiou.edu.pk. for further details or information, student affairs office can be contacted on 051-9057812, 051-9057813.