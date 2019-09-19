AIT organises Speed Mind Execution Competition-2019

Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) organised inter-university Speed Mind Execution Competition (SMEC-2019) which was participated by students from various universities of Karachi

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khalid Maqbool said that the changes are taking place at the fast pace in the world that has changed everybody except those who does not want to change, said a statement issued by SSUET on Thursday.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the collaboration with academic institutes would open the new venues of development and growth with induction of knowledge-based technology.

"All of us should sit together for making a concrete and purposeful programme for the benefit of students and their bright future," he added.

Earlier, Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Jawaid Anwar, said that the technical education provides a boost to economic advancement and plays a significant role in the national human resource development creating skilled manpower, enhancing industrial productivity and improving the quality of life.

Appreciating the projects of students, he said that the Open House showed how creatively charged students successfully transformed their innovative ideas and concepts into cost-effective commercially viable products.

He described the projects as innovative and motivational, as it enhances skills of the students.

Jawaid Anwar said that no one can deny the importance of information technology.

He said that latest technology and scientific research are the need of time and students are left with two options foreconomic relief, employment or self-entrepreneurship.