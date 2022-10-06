UrduPoint.com

AJK Celebrates World Teachers Day With Fervor

Published October 06, 2022

International Teachers Day was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) : International Teachers Day was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday. Special meetings and rallies were held to acknowledge the role of teachers.

Addressing a ceremony hosted at local campus of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) School here to mark the world teachers day, Director Atique ul Amin Khan, Principal Mrs. Ayesha Imran Mirza, Vice Principal Maria Attique and other seasoned academicians and students highlighted the importance of teacher-student relations.

Speaking on this occasion Principal Mrs. Ayesha Imran Mirza advised the children to always respect the teachers since they were next to their parents in respect of honour and dignity.

In Mirpur campus of Beacon House Principal Ms. Sumaira Tanveer of the School distributed gifts including bouquets among the academic and non-academic staff. The school children also paid rich tributes to their teachers.

Expressing her respectful feelings for her first nursery class school teacher on the eve of the world teachers day, seasoned academician Mrs. Sonia Khan of Beacon House Schools, Mirpur Campus, said in her message: "Teacher's Day gives the students opportunity to pay tributes to their teachers, who have not only been mentors, but also their guide to life, their friends, their companions and just like their parents."

