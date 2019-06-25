AJK parliament continues post-budget debate

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) Jun 24 (APP):The post-budget debate on history's largest new fiscal year AJK budget continued in the state legislative assembly which met in the state's capital town on Monday.

Minister for Local Government Raja Naseer Ahmed Khan, Minister for Power Development Organization Ch. Muhammad Rukhsar, Minister for Higher Education Col. Retd. Waqar Noor, Minister for TEVTA and IT Dr. Mustafa Bashir, Minister for Transport Nasir Hussain Dar, Minister for Revenue Sardar Farooq Sikandar, MLA Pir Ali Raza Bukhar, Mohtarma Rifat Aziz and Mian Yasir Rasheed took part in the debate.

Raja Naseer Ahmed Khan said the budget was the largest ever of AJK. He revealed that solar street lights were being installed in Kotli and Bagh, adding by 2021 these lights would be installed in all the districts of the state.

There was a perception that local government was hub of corruption but now no one could raise any finger on the performance of this department, he added.

He said the credit of amendment in Act 74 goes to Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Farooq Haider Khan. He supported the approval of budget.

Ch. Muhammad Rukhsar felicitated finance minister for presenting deficit free budget and said opposition should take part in budget debate instead of protesting on it. However, he assured that legitimate demands of opposition would be met.

He said due to double development budget the roads from Bhimber to Forward Kahuta had either been reconditioned or are in its process.

He revealed that there was potential of generating 9000 megawatt hydro-power in AJK. The state's fortune could be turned by tourism and hydro power generation, he added. "State government had completed four projects of 5.1 megawatt through development program. Scores of other projects would be inaugurated soon.

He said a project of producing power from Chham waterfall had also been included in the budget. Some projects would be launched with the financial assistance of KSA, he added.

Dr. Mustafa Bashir termed the budget as balanced and people friendly. He said in education administrative cadre was being separated from teaching cadre. A transparent PSC had been put in place, he added.

He said all the record of education department was being computerized through MIS. The Bio-metric system he said would ensure punctuality of teaching staff.

He said provision of free emergency services, setting up of lab in Mirpur, creation of 11 posts of nursing, betterment of road infrastructure are historic achievements of PML-N government.

He said land record of three tehsils of AJK was computerized while efforts were underway to computerize the record of 12 more tehsils.

He said an E-facilitation center was being set up in Muzaffarabad soon which would ensure availability of 17 computerized documents including domicile and birth certificates.

The project of tele-medicines would bring about a revolution, he noted.

Under this project people would be able to get themselves checked online in hospitals like Shifa International, CMH and other hospitals, he remarked.

He said video conference facility had been provided at 7 places in the state.

He said record of supreme court and high court had also been computerized making the details of cases online. FIR system in police station was also being onlined, he stated.

Sardar Farooq Sikandar felicitated Prime Minister and Finance Minsiter for presenting the largest ever and deficit free budget. It was a balanced budget in which health, education, tourism and other sectors were focused, he said.

He said PM Haider not only maintained good governance but also ensured merit through NTS and PSC.

He said wildlife and transport departments were bettered. Some zoos were set up in various district while fish farms were also under consideration.

Col. Retd. Waqar Ahmed Noor said NTS, PSC, free emergency services, increase in number of judges, PM community infrastructure program, setting up of family courts are historic achievements of PML-N government. He observed that bio-metric system in colleges would ensure punctuality of teaching staff. He fully supported the budget for approval.

Mohtarma Rifat Aziz expressed concerns on atrocities and human rights abuses in IOK.

APHC leaders were detained and being victimized by Indian forces, she added. Modi government was trying to suppress the liberation struggle through force, she stated.

However, she said the AJK government's efforts highlighted Kashmir issue at international level. She appreciated reforms in education department and free emergency services by the government.

She asked for inclusion of burn center and Gynachology facility for women in the next budget. She proposed that budget of social welfare and women development should be increased.

Pir Ali Raza Bukhari appreciated bill of Tahafaz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat and added that there was great potential of tourism in the state which should be fully exploited.

He urged for a comprehensive youth policy to ensure jobs for them. He also urged for empowering the women and said suggestions of opposition should be included in the budget.

Bukhari also expressed concerns on Indian atrocities and HR abuses and said international community should take notice of it.

He said right to self-determination was the only durable solution of Kashmir issue. He also mentioned the sacrifices of armed forces of the country for defense of the country and to root out menace of terrorism.

Mian Yasir Rasheed called for implementation of quota of Kashmiri refugees. He said residential colonies for refugees should be ensured and committees should be constituted for their state subjects. He also appreciated the government for 13th amendment and Khatm-e-Naboowat bill.