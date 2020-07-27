AJK registers ever-lowest 6 fresh COVID-19 positive cases

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 27 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir (Pakistan Point news - 27th Jul, 2020 ) witnessed rapid decline in Covid-19 cases, as only six fresh Coronavirus positive cases were detected during last 24 hours raising tally to 2040 on Monday, according to AJK health authorities.

A total of 1482 out of all 2040 Covid-19 patients in AJK had been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media Monday night.

The State health services authorities confirmed the registration of 6 new cases in AJK – which include 04 from Poonch and one each from Bagh and Bhimbher districts.

The pandemic had so far claimed a total of 49 persons' lives across AJK including 18 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher, 02 Sudhanoti, 06 in Bagh and 05 in Kotli and 2 in Neelam valley district.

Among a total of 509 patients tested positive, 460 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 49 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of AJK.

A total of 208 suspected persons were tested in entire AJK today.

According to the health authorities, a total of 25100 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which a total of 2040 positive cases detected across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Monday a total of 22136 persons were tested negative of the COVID-19.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers were constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.