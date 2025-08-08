Open Menu

AC Visits Tobacco Purchase Centers At Swabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:17 PM

AC visits tobacco purchase centers at Swabi

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chota Lahor, Muhammad Ayaz Thursday visited local tobacco sale and purchase centers to ensure transparency in the whole process

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chota Lahor, Muhammad Ayaz Thursday visited local tobacco sale and purchase centers to ensure transparency in the whole process.

He was accompanied by representatives of Pakistan Tobacco board, officials of agriculture department and members of Farmers Union.

He also met with farmers and tobacco growers and directed tobacco companies to ensure purchase tobacco on approved rates. He said that visit was aimed to facilitate farmers and to prevent their exploitation by giving them suitable price.

He also warned action against corruption and said that those found guilty of cheating farmers would be dealt indiscriminately.

APP/soa/mds/

Recent Stories

Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on ..

Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on development projects

5 minutes ago
 Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss ..

Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss promotion of trade

5 minutes ago
 AJK University department of Mass Communication co ..

AJK University department of Mass Communication convenes its 5th Board of Studie ..

3 minutes ago
 AC visits tobacco purchase centers at Swabi

AC visits tobacco purchase centers at Swabi

3 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer holds meeting with Jahangir Piracha o ..

Rana Tanveer holds meeting with Jahangir Piracha on fertilizer availability, pri ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner n Nawabshah Division, chairs meeting ..

Commissioner n Nawabshah Division, chairs meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committ ..

3 minutes ago
Azma alleges record-breaking corruption in KPK

Azma alleges record-breaking corruption in KPK

3 minutes ago
 The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks Int ..

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks International Youth Day

9 minutes ago
 Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities ..

Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities, providing equal opportunitie ..

9 minutes ago
 ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail

ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail

9 minutes ago
 Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation ..

Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of disabled persons in Balochi ..

9 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to c ..

Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to commemorate Independence Day

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan