AC Visits Tobacco Purchase Centers At Swabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:17 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chota Lahor, Muhammad Ayaz Thursday visited local tobacco sale and purchase centers to ensure transparency in the whole process.
He was accompanied by representatives of Pakistan Tobacco board, officials of agriculture department and members of Farmers Union.
He also met with farmers and tobacco growers and directed tobacco companies to ensure purchase tobacco on approved rates. He said that visit was aimed to facilitate farmers and to prevent their exploitation by giving them suitable price.
He also warned action against corruption and said that those found guilty of cheating farmers would be dealt indiscriminately.
